Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people have been arrested on drug trafficking charges in Brewton after a traffic stop Tuesday.

Brewton Police Narcotics Investigators were conducting an operation in the area of Colonial Manor when they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Nikkita Jerrod Joseph Jones and Crystal Michele Harrison. Investigators found about 95 grams of synthetic cannabinoids (spice), crack/cocaine, cocaine, methamphetamine, alprazolam (Xanax) pills, digital scales and $2,000. Because of the weight of the synthetic cannabinoids, Jones and Harrison were both charged with drug trafficking as well as three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

