Two arrested in separate fraud, embezzlement cases in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced two people were arrested in Hinds County in separate cases.

According to White, former Hinds County employee Marketa Graham was arrested after being indicted for fraud. Special Agents also arrested Chris Smith, former Mississippi Board of Animal Health Director of Accounting and Finance, after he was indicted for embezzlement.

Graham was issued a $9,661.44 demand letter upon her arrest. Smith was previously issued a demand letter for $33,892.54.

White said Graham submitted fake invoices for cleaning services from her own company to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. Despite the invoices being submitted for payment to the Board of Supervisors, no work had actually been performed. White also said Graham was able to submit the invoices because her job allowed her to manipulate the billing process.

According to White, Hinds County officials reported Graham’s scheme to the Auditor’s Office after she had already been paid approximately $4,700 for one of the fake invoices.

Smith was arrested after previously being served with a demand letter. He is accused of embezzling from the Mississippi Board of Animal Health. The State Auditor’s Office has already recovered $25,000 from Smith’s surety bond.

Marketa Graham

Chris Smith

Both Graham and Smith surrendered to Special Agents in Hinds County on Wednesday. Their bond will be set by the court.

If convicted, Graham faces up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines, and Smith will face up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.