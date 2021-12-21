Tuscaloosa mother grieving death of 18-month-old daughter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tyquisha Richardson is grieving the loss of her 18-month-old daughter, Raylean, who died at the Hay Court Apartments of Tuscaloosa Friday.

Richardson lived at the complex with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Joseph Jenkins, who was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the case.

The toddler was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for reportedly not breathing. Authorities say the child regained breathing and a pulse shortly after arrival, but eventually died despite lifesaving efforts.

An autopsy determined the baby died from extensive internal injuries stemming from physical abuse.

Richardson says her daughter was an angel.

“Everybody loved Raylean, she had the biggest smile, and she was easy to play with. You enjoyed her company, she laughed a lot and she loved to eat, she would say ‘I am hungry feed me’,” Richardson said. “She was my sunshine baby.”

Tyquisha Richardson says the death of her daughter is devastating, but she is putting the tragedy in God’s hands.

“Oh I am very upset, my soul is screaming on the inside but all I know right here is that this is in the hands of the Lord and He is going to take care of Joseph Jenkins, she said. “He has to go be judged by Jesus.”

Richardson and her family started a GoFundMe account and have raised more than $10,000 for funeral expenses.

“Raylean was like a care bear, she played a big part in lots of people’s lives. I love my daughter and I miss her,” Richardson said. “My family needs lots of justice, they want him held accountable for his actions.”

Richardson tells CBS 42 she and her family are making funeral arrangements.