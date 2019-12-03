Tuscaloosa considering daytime curfew for its students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama city’s officials are considering new curfew laws during school hours to try to discourage students from skipping class.
The Tuscaloosa City Council’s public safety committee approved a proposal that would make it illegal for minors to be unaccompanied in public from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. any Monday through Friday that city schools are in session.
The Tuscaloosa News reports the full council will consider the curfew next month.
If approved, the new rules would begin in January. A parent could be cited if a minor is found in violation. City Attorney Glenda Webb says the penalties could include up to a $500 fine and up to six months in jail.
The curfew wouldn’t apply to children who are homeschooled or attending other types of school programs.
