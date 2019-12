Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) walks off the field having missed the game due to an earlier injury after an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plans to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tagovailoa is expected to make a full recovery after his hip surgery in Houston, the injury ending his season early.

The presser comes during a time where the quarterback could be making a decision whether to return for his senior year or to enter the NFL draft.