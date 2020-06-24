Troopers seeking witnesses in deadly Thomasville crash that killed teacher

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are seeking to speak with witnesses of the deadly crash that happened on June 19.

Megan Brunson, a seventh grade teacher at Thomasville High School, and her mom, Wanda, were killed when their vehicle was hit head on near Fulton on Highway 43. Megan’s sister, Alyssa, and Megan’s daughter, Ava, were both rushed to University Hospital in Mobile. The driver of the other vehicle, Christopher Ryan Pritchett, also died in the crash.

Alabama State Troopers say Pritchett was running from officers when he crossed the median, hitting the family head-on.

Anyone with information is asked to call ALEA’s HP Post in Grove Hill at 251-275-3249.

