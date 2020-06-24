Troopers seeking witnesses in deadly Thomasville crash that killed teacher

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are seeking to speak with witnesses of the deadly crash that happened on June 19.

Megan Brunson, a seventh grade teacher at Thomasville High School, and her mom, Wanda, were killed when their vehicle was hit head on near Fulton on Highway 43. Megan’s sister, Alyssa, and Megan’s daughter, Ava, were both rushed to University Hospital in Mobile. The driver of the other vehicle, Christopher Ryan Pritchett, also died in the crash.

Alabama State Troopers say Pritchett was running from officers when he crossed the median, hitting the family head-on.

Anyone with information is asked to call ALEA’s HP Post in Grove Hill at 251-275-3249.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories