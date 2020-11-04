Troopers ID motorcyclist killed in crash on U.S. 45 near Fruitdale

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle+crash60_378896

FRUITDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, has claimed the life of a Fruitdale man. 

William Shawn Heathcock, 46, was killed when the 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway after avoiding a vehicle that slowed suddenly. Heathcock was transported to University Hospital but later succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the crash. 

The crash happened on U.S. 45 about four miles north of Fruitdale. No more information is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook