Trial date set for third defendant in Holmes County murder case

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than a year and a half of continuances, a trial date has been set for the third defendant facing charges in connection to the murder of a Jackson County man.

According to our media partner, the Holmes County Times Advertiser, William Shane Parker from Alabama, will come before the newly appointed 14th Judicial Circuit Judge, Russell Roberts.

Parker is facing premeditated murder, abuse of a dead body, and tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from the 2020 murder of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen.

Parker’s co-defendants, Jeremie Odell Peters and Lauren Kay Wambles have already been sentenced in this case.

Peters received 20 years for his role while Wambles received 10. Jury selection will begin on March 28, 2022, at the Holmes County Courthouse.

To read the story from our media partner, click here.