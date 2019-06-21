Trash Pandas uniforms unveiled in big reveal party

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the moment baseball fans across North Alabama have been waiting for! Thursday night the world finally got to see what the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be wearing when they hit those home runs.

There are five inaugural uniforms. There are two home uniforms, two road uniforms, and one salute to the military uniform. WZDX Sports Director Mo Carter modeled the regular road uniform for the crowd Thursday.

If you’re dying to get your hands on one of these uniforms the replica jerseys go on sale Friday.

They’ve also got something called the “Authentic Jersey Experience” where you can get a jersey cut from the same fabric as the team ones. You can get it personalized with your name and number. You get to pick it up in the Trash Pandas locker room and use one of their lockers while you do batting practice out on the field.

At the uniform unveiling party the crowd got a video tour of the stadium, which the team CEO says is ahead of schedule with construction.