GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A couple driving through George County spotted some amazing video Sunday afternoon. Ella and Dewey Barker sent us this video of a trailer on fire. They said they spotted it shortly afternoon about five miles from the Alabama state line in Mississippi. That would put it in George County a few miles east of Lucedale.

It’s not clear what started the fire. The blaze charred nearby grass on the highway and covered a section of the roadway in a thick cloud of smoke. We did reach out to the George County Sheriff’s Office for more information but the dispatcher said they could not give out any details about the situation. We don’t know how much damage was done or if anyone was hurt.