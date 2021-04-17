Traffic stop leads to drug, gun arrest in Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is facing felony gun and drug charges after a traffic stop in Brewton this past week. Police say they stopped a vehicle for speeding Thursday on Douglas Avenue and smelled marijuana coming from the car. A Facebook Post from the police claims a passenger, Antoine Reshard, was found to be in possession of a handgun and several pills of ecstasy.

According to the post, “Reshard was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Reshard was also charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol(Felon).”