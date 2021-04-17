Traffic stop leads to drug, gun arrest in Brewton

State / Regional

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is facing felony gun and drug charges after a traffic stop in Brewton this past week. Police say they stopped a vehicle for speeding Thursday on Douglas Avenue and smelled marijuana coming from the car. A Facebook Post from the police claims a passenger, Antoine Reshard, was found to be in possession of a handgun and several pills of ecstasy.

According to the post, “Reshard was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Reshard was also charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol(Felon).”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories