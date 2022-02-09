THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Gregory Keith Robinson, 29, of New Orleans, is facing multiple felony drug charges.

The former NFL offensive lineman and second overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft was stopped by police on Monday, February 7.

The traffic stop took place at 12 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Bayou Rd.

Officers spoke with Robinson and a Police K-9 was used to search the 2021 Black Cadillac Escalade.

A subsequent search of the vehicle by officers uncovered what was believed to be various narcotics.

TPD was able to get search warrants after this traffic stop which allowed them to search Robinson’s properties.

A search of those properties led to officers finding more than $120,000 in narcotics.

A list of what was found by officers can be found below:

Approximately 3.16 lbs of Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine

Approximately 2.22 lbs of Suspected Cocaine (1 Kilo)

Approximately 38.89 lbs of Suspected Marijuana

Approximately 4 Grams of Crack Cocaine

Approximately 227 Doses of Suspected Hydrocodone

Approximately 48 Doses of Suspected Oxycodone

Approximately 18 Doses of Alprazolam

A large assortment of drug trafficking and packaging equipment/paraphernalia

Firearm Magazines and Ammunition

A Small Amount of U.S. Currency

Image courtesy of Thibodaux Police Department

Robinson was arrested and is currently in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

The former NFL player is charged with

2 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Felony)

Robinson is being held on $315,000 bond.

The Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Houma Division assisted the Thibodaux Police Department on this case.