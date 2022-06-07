BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers stopped a vehicle on Sunday, June 5, after noticing what they believed was a fake temporary license plate. When stopped, police discovered the driver had a warrant out for his arrest.
The traffic stop took place a little before 12:30 p.m. on Addison St.
The officers identified the driver as Kirk Alexcee, 53, of Baton Rouge.
Alexcee had a warrant out for his arrest via the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.
The 53-year-old was arrested and police searched the vehicle.
According to the court document, officers found:
- a crack pipe
- a small, white cube consistent with crack cocaine
Alexcee admitted that both items belonged to him.
The 53-year-old is facing multiple charges:
- Fugitive
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession Schedule 2 Drugs (controlled substances)
No bond has been set for Kirk Alexcee.