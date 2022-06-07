BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers stopped a vehicle on Sunday, June 5, after noticing what they believed was a fake temporary license plate. When stopped, police discovered the driver had a warrant out for his arrest.

The traffic stop took place a little before 12:30 p.m. on Addison St.

The officers identified the driver as Kirk Alexcee, 53, of Baton Rouge.

Alexcee had a warrant out for his arrest via the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.

The 53-year-old was arrested and police searched the vehicle.

According to the court document, officers found:

a crack pipe

a small, white cube consistent with crack cocaine

Alexcee admitted that both items belonged to him.

The 53-year-old is facing multiple charges:

Fugitive

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession Schedule 2 Drugs (controlled substances)

No bond has been set for Kirk Alexcee.