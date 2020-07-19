Tractor reported stolen in Greene County, MS

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi want you to be on the lookout for a stolen tractor. According to a Facebook post, a 2014 Kubota tractor with a front end loader and a Tuff Line disc was taken from a home off of Highway 63 five miles south of Leakesville.

“The tractor was last seen on Thursday, July 16th and was discovered missing Saturday morning. We are asking for anyone that may have information concerning the theft of this tractor to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office,” read the post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories