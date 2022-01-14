Tombigbee River reopening after sunken ship halted operations

SILAS, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coffeeville Lock and Dam will reopen Friday, Jan. 14 around 6 p.m.

The dam was closed after a recreational boat sank last Saturday, Jan. 8. It has since been removed. The Tombigbee river was closed for several days, stopping the flow of commercial traffic through the dam.

Divers and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were scheduled to arrive Jan. 12 to help remove the 41-foot boat. The Dam was expected to reopen Jan. 15 or Jan. 16, but efforts from Black Warrior and Big River Salvage helped to get traffic moving ahead of the projected timeline.