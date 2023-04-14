Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect number of states the subject is wanted in. The actual number is four, and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “TikTok Trickster” wanted in four states, including Alabama, was arrested on Friday in Lexington, Kentucky.

WKRG, FOX 56’s sister station in Mobile, Alabama, said police in the area told them 54-year-old Brenton Fillers had a criminal history in Iowa and Arkansas and was wanted in Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and Kentucky. This was after a Spanish Fort, Alabama, woman said she was scammed by the “trickster,” who told her his name was Jason Mitchell.

The woman, identified by WKRG as Tricia, said she met Fillers on TikTok, and they spent time together on the Eastern Shore, among other hangouts. Then one day, he stole her car after offering to house-sit.

“He kept texting me, telling me he had my car,” Tricia told WKRG. “And he only called me and wanted to surprise me by getting my oil changed and fill up my gas tank, then he said my car broke down and that he had to have it towed.”

She reported it missing to area police, who later discovered he was also known to Daphne, Alabama, police, according to WKRG. Then, both departments worked together to determine a timeline of events.

Brenton Fillers (Spanish Fort Police Department via WKRG)

“Our suspect had come down from West Virginia with a lady that he was with,” Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said. “The story was that they were going to go from West Virginia to Texas. He had an IRS bill that he needed to pay, and so on the way, he said to stop in Daphne, it was overnight, a long trip. When they were in Daphne, they go to a hotel, all of a sudden, he leaves with her credit cards and takes the rental car and drops it off at Mobile Regional Airport, so what we figured out was, he went straight to the airport, acting like he flew in, texted our Spanish fort victim and said, ‘Come pick me up.'”

Fillers was apprehended Friday at the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital in Lexington, according to university officials, after receiving reports of a man matching his description being sighted.

UK officials further noted the “TikTok Trickster” was known as such based on his reported history of defrauding people on social media.

“Today’s arrest demonstrates the importance of collaboration in law enforcement,” said UK Police Chief Joe Monroe. “We want to extend our thanks to the Somerset Police Department and the Baldwin County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office, who have assisted UK Police with the investigation.”

Fillers has been charged with:

Aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas

Theft of property in Alabama

Felony fraudulent use of a credit card in Arkansas

Theft of a motor vehicle in Tennessee

Authorities said he may face additional charges in Kentucky.

FOX 56 has reached out to UK police for more information.

He will be transported and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center pending an extradition hearing.