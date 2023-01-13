LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Popular TikToker and Lafayette native Waffler69, whose real name is Taylor Claydorm, passed away earlier this week.

In a post on TikTok, Taylor’s brother, Clayton, announced that Taylor passed away on Jan. 11 after suffering a heart attack.

Taylor garnered a following of close to 1.8 million followers on TikTok and over 100,000 followers on Instagram for doing reviews of unique and rare foods. Some of the odd eats featured in his videos include canned beef tripe and fried grasshoppers.

Claydorm recently began selling his own seasoning and merchandise on Etsy, the online selling platform.

Claydorm was 33 years old.