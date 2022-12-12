BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police.

Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party.

According to police, one person was shot multiple times, another was shot once in the leg and a third was taken to an emergency room before they arrived.

As of Saturday, one of the 14-year-old boys was still in the hospital. The other was released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bogalusa Police Department at 985-732-3611.