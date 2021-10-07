Three men arrested after Rankin County deputies find more than 12 pounds of cocaine

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested three men after finding more than 12 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Investigators stopped the men on I-20 E. in Rankin County on Tuesday, October 5. During a search of the vehicle, one deputy’s drug sniffing canine alerted on the vehicle. Deputies said they found a hidden compartment that contained 12.4 pounds of cocaine.

Jorge Boldovinos, of Texas; Eduardo Compean, of Louisiana; and Gavino Mezomo, of Texas, were arrested and taken to the Rankin County Jail.

  • (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Jorge Boldovinos (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Eduardo Compean (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Gavino Mezomo (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

According to investigators, the street value of the cocaine is estimated to be $160,000.

