GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — District police were called to a threat at Rocky Creek Elementary in George County Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to a news release, an electronic threat was made by a juvenile. The campus police department and school administration took “immediate action” once they were made aware of the threat.

GCSD Police Chief Caleb Davis did not immediately respond to a request for additional information Thursday afternoon. The release said an investigation is ongoing with the George County Sheriff’s Office.