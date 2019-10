THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Walmart in Clarke County is getting repairs after a serious lightning strike. Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day posted on Facebook saying the Walmart took a direct lightning hit Friday night.

“Repair crews are on scene and repairs are underway. However, they must cut the power to the entire building to finish the repairs which will take a couple of hours,” wrote Day. The store is expected to be closed for a few hours and possibly reopen around 9 – 10 am on Saturday.