Thomasville police have identified five suspects wanted in connection to gas station shooting

UPDATE (12:32 p.m. 12/1/21): Thomasville Police announced Dec. 1 that five suspects wanted in connection to the shooting at Cuzz’s gas station are now in custody.

Antonino Jenkins, Kema Packer, Jr., Kearson Williams, Courtney Holt Jr. and Christopher Smith have been arrested and charged by police. A 15-year-old suspect from Perry County is still wanted by police.

Thomasville Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY:

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey is searching for four people in connection to a shooting at Cuzz’s gas station early Sunday morning. At least two cars and the gas station were struck by bullets.

Stuckey says there are a total of six people connected to the shooting. Two people have been arrested, and four more are still wanted — 19-year-old Kearson Willams, a 15-year-old, and two others.

Stuckey told WKRG News 5 it’s a crime involving young kids who are “beefing with one another on social media,” and they have “no idea how valuable life is.”

If you have any information about the shooting, call Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey at 334-456-1049.