Thomasville High School going to virtual learning until Feb. 1

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomasville School Superintendent Garth Moss said Thomasville High School students will go to virtual learning beginning Jan 20. Students will return for in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 1.

Garth said the decision was based on a spike in the number of students and staff (nine students, three staff) who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 82 students who have been sent home for quarantine due to contact tracing.

While students are away from campus, the school will be deep cleaned. Principal Kyle Ferguson will give an update over the next few days.

The closure does not include Thomasville Elementary or Thomasville Middle School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories