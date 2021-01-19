Thomasville High School going to virtual learning until Feb. 1

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomasville School Superintendent Garth Moss said Thomasville High School students will go to virtual learning beginning Jan 20. Students will return for in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 1.

Garth said the decision was based on a spike in the number of students and staff (nine students, three staff) who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 82 students who have been sent home for quarantine due to contact tracing.

While students are away from campus, the school will be deep cleaned. Principal Kyle Ferguson will give an update over the next few days.

The closure does not include Thomasville Elementary or Thomasville Middle School.