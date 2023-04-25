ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — Three men are wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office after they were caught on camera reportedly trying to steal a dirt bike from an area ATV dealer.

Chief Jimmy Travis says the burglary happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday (April 23) at ATV Zone on Commercial Street in Roseland. When deputies responded to the scene, they discovered the glass on the business’s front door had been shattered.

Video captured by surveillance cameras shows three male suspects maneuvering through the store, then working together to wheel a red dirtbike out.

Off camera, detectives say the three were unable to leave with the bike as it was too wide to fit through the dealer’s security bars.

Authorities say this is just one of several other burglaries in the area that seem to target ATVs and other off-road vehicles.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows who or where the suspects are is urged to contact detectives at 985-902-2045. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 800-554-5245 or by clicking here to submit an online tip.