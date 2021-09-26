Tests for fatal deer disease qualify for $1k, $500 drawings

This photo by Marcus Constance and provided by the U.S. Forest Service, shows a white-tailed buck in the Kisatchie National Forest in central Louisiana during December 2020. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering a chance at a gift card for hunters and taxidermists who bring in the heads of mature bucks killed during the 2021-22 hunting season to be tested for chronic wasting disease. The slow but fatal disease has not been found in Louisiana but has shown up in all three adjacent states – Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. (Marcus Constance/U.S. Forest Service via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Deer hunters across Louisiana can qualify for a $1,000 drawing by having the head of a mature white-tailed buck tested for a slow, fatal illness called chronic wasting disease.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says taxidermists in the state can do the same for a chance in a $500 drawing — with permission from the hunter who shot the buck.

Chronic wasting disease is always fatal in deer, but symptoms can take 16 months to four years to develop. It has not yet been found in Louisiana but has shown up in all three neighboring states — Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. The department wants to test deer from around Louisiana.