MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A White Station High School teacher has been charged after being accused of sending an explicit photo to a student.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says James Baker has been placed on leave.

Police say Baker, 55, sent the inappropriate picture to one of his male students who is 14 years old.

The boy’s father went to the police after discovering the text message on his son’s phone.

Police say they traced the number to Baker’s cell phone and called him in for questioning.

According to court records, the 57-year-old admitted to sending the text from home.

Baker is charged with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools released this statement:

The details concerning the charges and arrest of a district employee currently on leave are deeply disturbing. We at Memphis-Shelby County Schools disavow such actions and share the community’s outrage. There is nothing about his alleged behavior from any perspective that is acceptable. Our hearts go out to the victim and family involved. Upon learning of this situation, the District notified the appropriate authorities quickly. The person was immediately removed from campus, and he was arrested overnight. The local authorities pursued this investigation swiftly and thoroughly, and we have fully cooperated. We thank them for their efforts as we continue to support our school community. Licensed social workers are available on our District helpline at 901-416-8484 to provide guidance to families with questions. MSCS Media Relations