LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Two people from Fayetteville are facing murder charges following a grand jury’s indictment, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Jesse Dylan Hicks, 29, and Harley Nicole Hall, 26, were both charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 30-year-old Edward Adam Carter.

On Feb. 9, 2023, Carter was found dead from what authorities said was an overdose at a home on Crescent Drive. When TBI Agents investigated his death, they found he died from fentanyl toxicity.

Through the TBI’s investigation, Hicks and Hall were developed as the ones who provided the drugs Carter took.

Jesse Hicks (TBI) Harley Hall (TBI)

A Lincoln County grand jury returned indictments on both suspects on June 20 and were arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. Both were booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

Hicks was also charged with three counts of sales and delivery of a schedule two drug. His bond was set at $550,000.

Hall was additionally charged with one count of sale and delivery of a schedule two drug. Her bond was set at $500,000.