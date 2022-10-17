MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday.

Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call in the 2900 block of Wingate in Frayser.

A woman told police that she’d been at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with her child all day. When she got home around 6:30 p.m., she said her husband, Wirt, was driving up and down the street. He yelled at her to move her car out of the driveway.

She locked him out of the house, but he got back in with his house key. Police say that’s when Wirt picked her up and slammed her to the ground, and they began wrestling over the house key.

Police say Wirt picked up the child, who was still in her car seat, and placed her behind the rear passenger tire of his car. He turned on the car and began backing toward the child.

The mother was able to grab the child and pull her back in the house.

When officers arrived, they say Wirt was hostile and ran from them. When they caught up to him and placed him in handcuffs, Wirt allegedly bit one of the officers twice on the wrist, breaking the skin.