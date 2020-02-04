Telecom company wants computer science taught in Mississippi schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A telecommunications company wants Mississippi to require schools to teach computer science.

C Spire ran a TV ad during the Super Bowl. It had actors playing economic development officials in other states.

They thanked Mississippi for not requiring computer science. The ad says Mississippi is losing high-paying tech jobs.

C Spire is based in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

The company’s CEO, Hu Mena, says other states are investing in technology education and Mississippi should do the same.

A bill has not yet been filed. The House Education Committee chairman says policymakers need to come up with a program that works.

