Teenage girl reported missing in Greene County, MS

GREENE COUNTY, Miss (WKRG) — Deputies in Greene County Mississippi are looking for a 16-year-old girl last seen Saturday night. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, they are looking for Hannah Olivia Beard. She was last seen Saturday night at about 10 pm.

She is a white female with green eyes, brown hair, and weighs approximately 130 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.