NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One teenager is in the hospital and another is in police custody after a shooting in New Orleans’ St. Roch neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department says shortly before 5:30 a.m., police were called to a home in the 2200 block of St. Roch Avenue. Early reports indicated a teenage boy was outside, on the ground, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his body.

We’re told the victim, later determined to be 14, was taken to a hospital where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say an unoccupied stolen car was found in the nearby area, however, whether the vehicle is connected to the incident remains under investigation.

Another teenage boy was detained for questioning in the case. The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the NOPD’s Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

Related Stories