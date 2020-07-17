Teen on her first skydive dies with instructor after chutes fail to open

(CNN) – A Georgia teen’s first skydiving trip has ended in tragedy.

Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and her instructor 35-year-old Nick Esposito were killed after performing a tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia.

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office said the primary parachute failed to open and the emergency chute was not completely depoyed.

Triplicata and Esposito died at the scene.

According to CNN, Triplicata was celebrating graduating high school and her parents and siblings were present.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

