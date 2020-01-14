Tate Reeves to be sworn in as Mississippi’s 65th governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — Governor-elect and former Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves will take the oath of office Tuesday to become Mississippi’s new governor.

Reeves will replace outgoing Governor Phil Bryant after defeating former Attorney General Jim Hood in the general election.

Reeves served as the state’s Lieutenant Governor for eight years and also served as State Treasurer.

He will take the oath of office at the State Capitol Building at 10:30 a.m.

After that, there will be a parade through Downtown Jackson, starting at 2 p.m., followed by the Inaugural Ball at 7 p.m.

