Tallahassee Police investigate after person set on fire at Taco Bell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)/ CBS Newspath — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an aggravated battery at the Taco Bell on the 2800 block of South Monroe Street.

Tallahassee Police say around 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the restaurant in reference to an aggravated battery and arriving officers discovered that a suspect entered the business and doused a victim with gasoline and set them on fire before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officials are continuing to search for the suspect.

TPD says the victim, who authorities did not identify, was taken to a hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

At 7:49 p.m., Florida A&M sent out an alert regarding an assault at the Taco Bell, reading:

“FAMU ALERT An Agg assault occured at or near the Taco Bell on Orange Ave. The suspect was wearing a red turban, beige shorts unknown if male or female. 1/2

Last seen heading south bound away from campus. Any information about this incident please contact TPD.”

This case has been assigned to investigators with TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

Tallahassee Police are classifying the incident as an attempted murder.

WCTV’s Ben Kaplan spoke with an employee at a neighboring business who said they saw people running out of Taco Bell around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

WCTV’s Katie Kaplan and Brandon Spencer are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.