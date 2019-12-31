Talented high school football player hit by train, dies from injuries

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A star high school football player in South Florida was killed after he was hit by a freight train. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy died at a hospital Monday after he was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff’s office said in a statement that it was investigating the events surrounding Gowdy’s death, and that the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner’s office. Gowdy was a wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School. He was signed to play for Georgia Tech.

