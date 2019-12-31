Talented high school football player hit by train, dies from injuries

DALLAS, Texas (KNWA) — Greyhound Bus Lines teams with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS) to offer runaway kids a free ticket home to get back with their families or guardians, if they choose to do so.

Every year, around 400 kids and teens who have run away get a free ride home with Greyhound — anywhere in the U.S. — it's called the "Home Free" program.