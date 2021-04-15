Sweet potato could become Alabama’s official state vegetable

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The sweet potato could soon be the official state vegetable of Alabama. The Alabama Legislature on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill to name the sweet potato as the official state vegetable. The House of Representatives voted 94-4 for the bill, sending it on to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature. Alabama has a long list of official state emblems, including an official state fruit, bird and amphibian. Like others, the bill to elevate the tuber started as a classroom idea. A Harvest homeschool class submitted the idea

