MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two wanted suspects in the late January burglary of a local home.

On Jan. 27, multiple items such as antiques, guns, four-wheelers, tractors, lawnmowers, air compressors and a batter charger were believed to be taken from the house.

Some of the stolen items were recovered and three suspects have been arrested, though the search continues for suspects Michael Fryer and Lindi Bagley.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says these suspects are known to travel in the area of Muscogee County and Alabama.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 649-3841.