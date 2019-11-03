Suspects in ‘Cupcake’ McKinney death heading to court

The two suspects charged in Kamile Cupcake McKinney’s death are scheduled to appear in court Monday, November 4.

Patrick Stallworth and his girlfriend Derick Irisha Brown are both charged with capital murder in Cupcake’s death. According to a warrant read in Brown’s initial hearing – Cupcake died from asphyxiation the day she disappeared.

Three-year-old Cupcake was reported missing October 12, after she was abducted from a birthday party at a Birmingham apartment.

Her remains were found 10 days later in a dumpster at a landfill.

Her funeral was held a week ago Sunday.