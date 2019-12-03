Suspected serial scammer wanted for defrauding Lee County tornado victim

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help tracking down a suspected serial scam artist from the Opelika and Lee County area who investigators say targets storm victims and others needing home repairs.

Twenty-three people died when tornadoes touched down in Lee County on March 3. Hundreds more suffered injuries and extensive property damage during the catastrophic storms. Many are still in the process of rebuilding their lives.

Investigators say at least one Lee county storm victim whose home was damaged in the storm was preyed upon by 38-year-old Amber McCrory. Now, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has warrants out for McCrory’s arrest for scams she allegedly ran back in August and September.

“She has a business called Above Board Roofing and Restoration. One of our victims was actually a tornado victim. Amber Nicole McCrory required her to put down a $3,700.00 deposit to complete work that was damaged by the tornado to no avail. McCrory never showed up and never completed any work,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor.

Investigators say McCrory scammed another Lee County homeowner out of $3,500. McCrory is now wanted on two counts of First Degree Theft by Deception; other charges are pending. Investigators say they’ve exhausted their resources trying to locate McCrory in Lee County and are turning to the public for their help in finding her.

“Amber Nicole McCrory has been arrested in multiple jurisdictions including North Carolina and other jurisdictions in Alabama for pretty much the same type of Fraud,” shared Captain Taylor.

McCrory was arrested in 2018 in Etowah County, Alabama on various Home Repair Fraud and Theft By Deception charges. Investigators there alleged McCrory took advantage of storm victims after an EF-3 tornado hit their community.

“She goes to people’s houses and gives them an estimate on work to be done on roofing, siding, or whatever, and she requires a deposit from them. They, in turn, give her a deposit for so much money, and she cashes the check and never comes back to do any of the work,” said Captain Taylor.

Investigators say McCrory may still be in the east Alabama area, or she may have fled to other Alabama communities or even another state.

Sheriff Jones says taking advantage of a victim who has already suffered so much loss during a natural disaster is troubling.

“When you have someone who has suffered as a result of a tragic situation, it takes it to a whole new level. We want to do what we can to make sure these people see justice, ” said Sheriff Jones.

News 3 covered McCrory’a arrest back in May by Opelika Police for warrants in North Carolina involving other storm victims.

If you know where Amber McCrory can be located or you believe you have fallen victim to one of her alleged scams, you are urged to call your local law enforcement agency or the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 334-749-5651.

