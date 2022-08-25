COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23.

Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams.

At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.”

The arrest of Williams happened after an investigation by the Covington Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

It took three weeks for law enforcement to find Williams.

Williams was found hiding “in a drainage ditch in the neighborhood,” according to the Covington Police Department.

CPD says, that the “amount of suspected fentanyl that Williams has been charged with is lethal enough to kill approximately 80,000 people, with an approximate street value of $70,000.”

Williams was arrested and charged with the crimes listed below:

2 counts of LRS 14:130.1, Obstruction of Justice

2 counts of LRS 14:108, Flight from An Officer

1 count of LRS 14:95E, Illegal Carrying of Weapons

1 count of LRS 40:967, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Fentanyl)

1 count of LRS 40:967A, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Fentanyl)

1 count of LRS 40:1023, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 count of LRS 40:1041, Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

1 count of LRS 40:971.1, False Representation of a CDS

1 count of LRS 40:1058.10, Drug-Free Zone

1 count of LRS 32:361.1, View Outward or Inward Through Windshield or Windows

CPD says that more charges are possible in this case. The 34-year-old remains behind bars in the St. Tammany Parish Detention Center. The Criminal Patrol Division is credited with helping out in this case.