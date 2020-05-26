Suspected killer, woman in custody in case of Alabama triple murder

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police confirmed that Carson Peters and April Hanner have been arrested and are in custody.

The DPD has info demonstrating April Hanner, the significant other of suspect Carson Peters, is assisting Peters in eluding law enforcement.



Hanner now has a warrant through the DPD in connection with the case.



Info on her whereabouts can be directed to (256) 341-4600. pic.twitter.com/5fZzNSOrOZ — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) May 26, 2020

Peters is the named suspect in the shooting deaths of James Edward Miller, 55, Teresa Lynn Peters, 54, and Tammy Renee Smith, 50. Investigators say there are three capital murder warrants active for Peters.

Police received a call about a shooting on the 70-block of Flint Creek Private Drive at just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to DPD spokesperson Emme Long. She said three people were killed and another person was flown to a hospital in Huntsville. The person injured in the shooting has not been identified by law enforcement.

The Decatur Police Department issued warrants for April Hanner for assisting Peters in eluding law enforcement.

Decatur Police confirmed the shooting was an isolated, domestic incident.

Can confirm shooting was an isolated incident of a domestic nature. — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) May 25, 2020