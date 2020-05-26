Suspected killer, woman in custody in case of Alabama triple murder

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police confirmed that Carson Peters and April Hanner have been arrested and are in custody.
Peters is the named suspect in the shooting deaths of James Edward Miller, 55, Teresa Lynn Peters, 54, and Tammy Renee Smith, 50. Investigators say there are three capital murder warrants active for Peters.
Police received a call about a shooting on the 70-block of Flint Creek Private Drive at just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to DPD spokesperson Emme Long. She said three people were killed and another person was flown to a hospital in Huntsville. The person injured in the shooting has not been identified by law enforcement.
The Decatur Police Department issued warrants for April Hanner for assisting Peters in eluding law enforcement.
Decatur Police confirmed the shooting was an isolated, domestic incident.