Suspect in two murders, escapes from Singing River Hospital, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who escaped from a hospital in Pascagoula. He is wanted in connection with two murders and on 13 additional warrants from the neighboring town of Meridian.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, escaped from Singing River Hospital at about 6:15 a.m., Nov. 26 in Pascagoula. Hopkins was being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound that occurred two weeks prior in Moss Point. This shooting is under investigation, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators obtained security footage showing Hopkins changing into a black hoodie fleur de lis blanket wrapped around his waist at a nearby hotel. Hopkins got the clothes from an unlocked car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to the release.

If you have any information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 228-769-3060 or call Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Jackson is also wanted in Gulfport for drug charges, according to the release.