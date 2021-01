THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman wanted in an attempted murder case in Thomasville has been arrested. According to the Thomasville Police Department’s Facebook page, Kanetra Browder was taken into custody Saturday with help from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

The police department initially made a post saying they were looking for Browder Friday night. No further details in the circumstances of the alleged crime have been released.