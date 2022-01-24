Suspect in Helena double homicide arrested in Florida

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect police believe was involved in the deaths of two people in Helena last week has been arrested.

On Monday, the Helena Police Department announced that John Peyton Scott III was in custody. He is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, and her father, 75-year-old Chester E Tarwater Jr., who were found dead at a home on Piney Woods Drive in Helena Jan. 19.

According to police, Scott was taken into custody in St. Augustine, Florida Monday afternoon and is in the custody of St. Augustine detectives. Helena and Task Force detectives are making travel arrangements for St. Augustine at this moment.

This is a developing story.