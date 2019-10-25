Suspect charged with capital murder after mother is killed in front of her child

UPDATE:

Troy police have charged a suspect in the shooting death of Melissa Lanny Pelton Thursday night.

Micheal Deramus Walker, 36, faces a capital murder charge after police say he allegedly killed Pelton in her child’s presence.



On October 24th at 9:50 pm patrol officers responded to Poplar Hills Mobile Home Park in the 11,000 block of U.S. 231 South in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim deceased inside her residence. Troy Police Department press release

Authorities say Walker was in a relationship with Pelton and was arrested early in their investigation.

Walker is being charged with capital murder due to the crime reportedly happening around the child, who is under the age of 14.

Walker is now in the Pike County Jail without a bond.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) – The Troy Police Department is investigating the death of 30-year-old Melissa Lanny Pelton of Troy.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to Poplar Hills Mobile Home Park on U.S. 231 South in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, officers found the victim already deceased inside her residence.

A suspect has been taken into custody and is being held at the Troy City Jail pending further investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.