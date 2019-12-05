Suspect arrested, charged with capital murder in deadly Birmingham nightclub shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a suspect in last week’s deadly nightclub shooting that killed one and injured another four.

BPD was called to Euphoria Sports Bar and Hookah on 15th Street West on Nov. 24 and found three victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries and a fourth with life-threatening injuries.

The fourth victim, 25-year-old Fredrick Asher, was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A fifth victim arrived at the hospital later suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. All remaining victims are expected to survive.

A warrant was issued for 19-year-old Laeric Kejuandre Bailey for capital murder. He was arrested Wednesday and has been placed in custody at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Bailey had previously been charged in the shooting at Center Point carnival back in 2017 that injured six people, including a 1-year-old.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS