Surveillance video shows officer hitting murder suspect during arrest in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A U.S. Marshal was caught on camera punching a minor during an arrest in Jackson on Thursday, September 16.

Authorities arrested two minors, 17-year-old Kevin Harris and 16-year-old Demetrius Lee, in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Canton in August 2021. The shooting resulted in the deaths of a six-year-old and Tracy Wilder, 42.

Surveillance video, captured on a Ring camera, showed a U.S. Marshal hitting Harris in the face while he was handcuffed.

The video below may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Harris’ mother said she was out of town when the two were arrested, but she watched the incident on her Ring camera.

“This is just really messing with me, like to hear my baby screaming, ‘Mama, where you at?’ They doing too much. I don’t like that. I just feel like I failed my baby that day,” she said.

While Harris was down in the background, the video also showed Lee being hit.

“Why would y’all hire people like this? Do y’all check backgrounds anything of that? Something ain’t right. The way they came here like it was planned already, like it was already made up how they would torture these kids.”

Harris’ mom said her son is innocent, and she wants justice for him.

Both Harris and Lee are being held at the Madison County Jail, both facing multiple charges.

12 News reached out to the U.S. Marshals. They are aware of the incident, and we are waiting for an official statement from them.