GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested Friday night after surveillance video caught them entering a residence that, at the time, was unoccupied.

According to the George County Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch center received a call from a homeowner who said he saw two men going into his home when his surveillance system alerted him about suspicious activity at the residence. When deputies arrived the two suspects were still inside the home.

George William Boyle, 41 from Lucedale, Miss., was charged with burglary of a dwelling and was also arrested on a George County Justice Court warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. Boyle’s bond was set at $4,000 combined for the two charges.

Paul S. O’Brien, 30 from Wilmer, Ala., was also charged with burglary of a dwelling and was wanted on a warrant in Jackson County, Miss. and a probation revocation charge in Mobile County, Ala. O’Brien’s bond was set at $7,000.

The incident occurred in the Stillwater Subdivision of the Agricola Community of George County, Miss.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and asks that anyone with any information concerning this or any other crime to contact GCSO at (601)947-4811.