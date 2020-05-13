Supreme Court order allows courts to reopen, suspends jury trials until mid-September

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Supreme Court of Alabama has issued a new order involving the state of emergency. This order allows for in-person hearing to return after May 15, 2020, but continues the suspension of jury trials until September 14, 2020.

The order states that, with the Presiding Circuit Court Judge’s approval, in-person hearings in circuit, district, juvenile, municipal and probate courts can resume after May 15, 2020. That judge is granted the authority to make their decision regarding the safety and welfare of all court personnel. They can adopt procedures to adhere to the requirements of the “Safer at Home” order.

The same order says the Presiding Circuit Judge can extend the restriction of in-person court proceedings beyond May 15 at their discretion as long as they provide a written order that is forwarded to the Chief Justice. This extension isn’t allowed to extend beyond August 15.

As stated above, the order definitively says jury trials will remain suspended until September 14, 2020.

Read the complete order below:

LATEST STORIES