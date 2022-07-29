SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just the roar of motorcycles heard in Sturgis during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The 10-day rally from Aug. 5-14 features a full slate of concerts.

Whether it’s rock, rap, or country, the concert schedule includes it. There’s been at least one change in the schedule. Snoop Dogg has canceled and been replaced by Ice-T and other rappers, according to Buffalo Chip.

KELOLAND News compiled a list of the concerts with many recognizable names. The list includes three main venues but bars and other sites around Sturgis also have bands scheduled to perform during the rally.

The concerts start before the rally including a bikini beach pre-party from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4 at Buffalo Chip. The pre-rally event includes Big Skillet. Big Skillet is also slated to play Aug. 5-13.

The city of Sturgis also has a website with rally events and other information.

Buffalo Chip

Aug. 5 – Quiet Riot and Judd Hoos

Aug. 6 – It’s the Art of Rap with Ice-T, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DJ Kevie Kev and DJ Boogie Black. BuckCherry will play before the Art of Rap show

Aug. 7 – Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bush. The Devon Worley Band will also be on stage

Aug. 8 – Rob Zombie, Lita Ford and Foundry

Aug. 9 – Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves

Aug. 10 – Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners

Aug. 11 – John Pardi

Aug. 12 – Puddle of Mudd, Pop Evil and Zillion

Aug. 13 – Back in Black, an AC/DC tribute band, Blacklite District

Full Throttle

Aug. 6 – Molly Hatchet

Aug. 7 – Slaughter

Aug. 8 – Tesla

Aug. 9 – Chase Matthew

Aug. 10 – Black Berry Smoke

Aug. 11 – Jackyl

Shade Valley

Aug. 6 – Matt Farris and Jackson Tayler and the Sinners

Aug. 7 – Uncle Kracker and Logan Mize and Matt Farris

Aug. 8 – Locash and Tim Montana

Aug. 9 – Stephen Pearcy the voice of Ratt and Liliae

Aug. 10 – Saliva and Tantric